On Friar Podcast: The Padres' Playoff Chances, and Manny Machado's MVP Hopes

The Padres emerged from rock bottom and finished a winning month of August on a stellar note. Derek and Darnay discuss where the team stands heading into a series in Los Angeles. Is Josh Hader back to being the team's closer? Manny Machado lit it up in August - why does such a valuable player have such long MVP odds? And how confident are the guys that the Padres will end up in the postseason?

Plus, some thoughts on Trent Grisham, Ha-Seong Kim, and appreciation for Wil Myers.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.