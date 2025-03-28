Padres

On Friar Podcast: Sheets Sparks Padres, Opening Day Win Comes in Familiar Fashion

It was far from a perfect performance, and that's what made it an impressive win.

By Darnay Tripp

A big inning and a comeback win, where have we heard this before? Gavin Sheets woke up Petco Park and the Padres' lineup in an Opening Day win that felt like something we saw a lot of in 2024. Darnay and Todd recap game one. Todd lets us know what the guys had to say in the clubhouse. Jackson Merrill is still awesome. Tatis and Manny are menaces on the base path. Michael King wasn't sharp, but the team found a way.

