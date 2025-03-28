On Friar Podcast: Sheets Sparks Padres, Opening Day Win Comes in Familiar Fashion

A big inning and a comeback win, where have we heard this before? Gavin Sheets woke up Petco Park and the Padres' lineup in an Opening Day win that felt like something we saw a lot of in 2024. Darnay and Todd recap game one. Todd lets us know what the guys had to say in the clubhouse. Jackson Merrill is still awesome. Tatis and Manny are menaces on the base path. Michael King wasn't sharp, but the team found a way.

