On Friar Podcast: Sammy Levitt Joins From Peoria! Padres Spring for Nick Pivetta

Day one of Padres Spring Training ended with a surprise - they have money to spend! A.J. Preller added a key piece to the rotation with the addition of Nick Pivetta. Sammy Levitt joins to discuss the righty and what he brings to the table. Will he be the next arm to benefit from Ruben Niebla's genius? Will they keep Dylan Cease and go for it in 2025? They have left fielders now too! But A.J. isn't done! Sammy shares his early impressions from Peoria.

