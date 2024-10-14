Padres

On Friar Podcast: Putting a Bow on a Great Season, Turning the Page to 2025

There is reason to be optimistic but there are many important questions to be answered.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

NBC Universal, Inc.

We've all had time to digest a tough finish to a really, really good campaign. Derek and Darnay put a bow on 2024 - a season that saw the franchise take important strides, despite a disappointing ending. Things are looking good for 2025, but as always there are tough questions that need to be answered. Profar? Higgy? Kim? Scott? Niebla! The guys set the table for the offseason.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresBaseballOn Friar
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us