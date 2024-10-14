On Friar Podcast: Putting a Bow on a Great Season, Turning the Page to 2025

We've all had time to digest a tough finish to a really, really good campaign. Derek and Darnay put a bow on 2024 - a season that saw the franchise take important strides, despite a disappointing ending. Things are looking good for 2025, but as always there are tough questions that need to be answered. Profar? Higgy? Kim? Scott? Niebla! The guys set the table for the offseason.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between.