Padres

On Friar Podcast: Preller Speaks, On Friar React as Padres Run it Back

The fellas discuss what A.J. Preller said during his press conference.

By Darnay Tripp

NBC Universal, Inc.

A.J. Preller spoke to reporters Wednesday, as he continues in his role as Padres General Manager and President of Baseball Operations. And Bob Melvin is still his manager. What did Preller have to say his relationship with Melvin and his track record with managers? Darnay and Todd share their thoughts on those topics and what was said about star players with uncertain futures.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

