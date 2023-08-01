On Friar Podcast: Padres Trade Deadline Analysis

As expected, AJ Preller made a slew of moves at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline. Leading up to it, with the Padres sitting 5.0 games out of a Wild Card spot, there was speculation that the Friars might be entertaining the idea of selling off some pieces like Blake Snell and Josh Hader, both free agents after the season.

Instead the Friars pushed all their chips to the middle of the table.

On a special edition of the OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain break down all the deals to get a feel for why they did what they did and share some thoughts from Preller himself about the direction the club took and why they feel like they can still play October baseball this year.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.