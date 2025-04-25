MLB

On Friar Podcast: Padres suffer 1st rough patch of 2025

The Padres have lost two straight series for the first time this season

By Derek Togerson

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 23: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres sits in the dugout during the sixth inning while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 23, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After getting off to a 7-0 start the Padres had whipped their fan base into a frenzy. Now that they've dropped two straight series after a 6-game road trip through Houston and Detroit, a few too many people are getting concerned that things are turning sour fast.

The On Friar Podcast is here to make those people feel better.

In this week's installment NBC 7's Derek Togerson puts the tough roadie into context and explains why the Padres, despite having 10 players on the Injured List, might be in the best position yet to make a deep playoff run, and maybe even do it as the National League West Division champions.

