On Friar Podcast: Padres suffer 1st rough patch of 2025

After getting off to a 7-0 start the Padres had whipped their fan base into a frenzy. Now that they've dropped two straight series after a 6-game road trip through Houston and Detroit, a few too many people are getting concerned that things are turning sour fast.

The On Friar Podcast is here to make those people feel better.

In this week's installment NBC 7's Derek Togerson puts the tough roadie into context and explains why the Padres, despite having 10 players on the Injured List, might be in the best position yet to make a deep playoff run, and maybe even do it as the National League West Division champions.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.