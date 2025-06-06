Padres

On Friar Podcast: Padres Scraping By, Assessing Key Stretch with Annie Heilbrunn

A grind of a stretch now includes a four-game split that could've easily been much better (or even worse).

By Darnay Tripp

Fresh off a split in San Francisco that was either frustrating or fortuitous, Darnay welcomes Annie Heilbrunn to the pod! How should we feel about the Giants series? Should we be concerned or hopeful about the team finding ways to win? Manny is raking. Tatis has signs of life. Xander and Arraez are dinged up. A series with the Dodgers is finally around the corner. Darnay asks Annie about a more affable Mike Shildt, and the key to asking good questions and getting useful answers.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

