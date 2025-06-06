On Friar Podcast: Padres Scraping By, Assessing Key Stretch with Annie Heilbrunn

Fresh off a split in San Francisco that was either frustrating or fortuitous, Darnay welcomes Annie Heilbrunn to the pod! How should we feel about the Giants series? Should we be concerned or hopeful about the team finding ways to win? Manny is raking. Tatis has signs of life. Xander and Arraez are dinged up. A series with the Dodgers is finally around the corner. Darnay asks Annie about a more affable Mike Shildt, and the key to asking good questions and getting useful answers.

