Padres

On Friar Podcast: Padres in Disarray, Stars Slump, Polarizing Arraez

The Padres had their worst week in a while, but the guys aren't ready to panic - yet.

By Darnay Tripp

The Padres just had one of their worst weeks in a long time. Back-to-back sweeps, which included one of the ugliest performances you'll see. Gavin Sheets nearly saved them against the Jays. Manny hasn't looked like himself and Tatis looks defeated. Luis Arraez is confusing. The guys discuss the damage, wonder about shaking up the lineup and are getting worried about Yu Darvish.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresBaseballOn Friar
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us