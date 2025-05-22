On Friar Podcast: Padres in Disarray, Stars Slump, Polarizing Arraez

The Padres just had one of their worst weeks in a long time. Back-to-back sweeps, which included one of the ugliest performances you'll see. Gavin Sheets nearly saved them against the Jays. Manny hasn't looked like himself and Tatis looks defeated. Luis Arraez is confusing. The guys discuss the damage, wonder about shaking up the lineup and are getting worried about Yu Darvish.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.