On Friar Podcast: Padres' Hot Start and a Visit to the Farm with MadFriars

It's early, but the San Diego Padres are the best team in baseball? We'll see what stands out about the club's first few weeks with friend of the pod, John Conniff of MadFriars. Jackson Merrill's scorching start is slowed by injury. The club's depth is already on display with contributions from guys who started the year in El Paso. What will happen with Campy after his hot start? Speaking of the minors - John will give us the lowdown on who's where and what to watch for from the affiliates. And what is going on with Leo De Vries?

