On Friar Podcast: Padres Finish First Half Strong, What Will the Next Month Hold?

It was not the first half any of us expected, but the Padres provided reason for hope before shutting it down for a few days. A 5-1 homestand, capped by a decisive win over the Mets. Manny has heated up, Musgrove and Snell are dealing, and suddenly there are fewer teams between the Friars and a Wild Card spot. Derek and Darnay discuss where the team is, what's ahead, and give predictions for the 10-game road trip that starts the second half - as well as what this year's trade deadline might look like.
