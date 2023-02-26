Padres

On Friar Podcast: Manny Machado is Staying in San Diego for a Long Time

The biggest question hovering around the team has now been answered.

By Darnay Tripp

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday brought the news Padres fans had been hoping for. Derek and Darnay discuss Manny Machado's new deal. The championship window is wide open for the foreseeable future. How do the financials help the club in their pursuit of top flight talent? And what does the latest long term, big money deal say about the Padres and their front office?

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

