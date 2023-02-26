On Friar Podcast: Manny Machado is Staying in San Diego for a Long Time

Sunday brought the news Padres fans had been hoping for. Derek and Darnay discuss Manny Machado's new deal. The championship window is wide open for the foreseeable future. How do the financials help the club in their pursuit of top flight talent? And what does the latest long term, big money deal say about the Padres and their front office?

