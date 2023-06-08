On Friar Podcast: Making Sense of this Roller Coaster Ride Called the Padres

Huge game. Lousy game. Huge game. Lousy game. That's been the Padres' pattern the last couple weeks. Derek, Darnay and Todd discuss the up and down trend, as well as the hero of the 2023 season: Gary Sanchez. Todd lets us know what he's heard in the clubhouse. Plus, Derek took a trip to Lake Elsinore to catch up with Ethan Salas.

