On Friar Podcast: King shoves! Tatis hits a tank! Padres take Game 1! 

That was fun! Padres blanked the Braves on an electric night at Petco Park. Michael King shoved, and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a very Fernando Tatis Jr. homer in the 4-0 win. Darnay relives the Padres' return to the postseason - from the atmosphere, King's historic outing, two loud swings and a very promising start to October. Hear what the club had to say after the win.

