Padres

On Friar Podcast: King shoves! Tatis hits a tank! Padres take Game 1! 

An historic performance from Michael King, and a vintage swing from Fernando Tatis Jr.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

That was fun! Padres blanked the Braves on an electric night at Petco Park. Michael King shoved, and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a very Fernando Tatis Jr. homer in the 4-0 win. Darnay relives the Padres' return to the postseason - from the atmosphere, King's historic outing, two loud swings and a very promising start to October. Hear what the club had to say after the win.

