On Friar Podcast: John Seidler in Charge, Roster Questions as Opening Day Nears

After months of uncertainty there's clarity atop the Padres - at least for now. Derek and Darnay discuss John Seidler's ascent to club Chairman. Gavin Sheets went on a heater. How do we expect the Opening Day roster to take shape? With injuries around the league could Dylan Cease be on the move? And what on earth is happening at catcher?

