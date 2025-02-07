Padres

On Friar Podcast: John Seidler Gets MLB Vote, Questions Remain as Spring Nears

What does today's development mean? And where should we set expectations for 2025?

Thursday morning brought an important piece of housekeeping. John Seidler was approved by MLB owners as the Padres control person. A mere formality or should we take more from the unanimous vote? Will anything change from how the team operated in the past year? How was FanFest? Derek was there and shares his thoughts. What's the national outlook on the Padres? And big roster questions remains as Spring Training approaches.

