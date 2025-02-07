On Friar Podcast: John Seidler Gets MLB Vote, Questions Remain as Spring Nears

Thursday morning brought an important piece of housekeeping. John Seidler was approved by MLB owners as the Padres control person. A mere formality or should we take more from the unanimous vote? Will anything change from how the team operated in the past year? How was FanFest? Derek was there and shares his thoughts. What's the national outlook on the Padres? And big roster questions remains as Spring Training approaches.

