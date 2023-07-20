On Friar Podcast: How did the Padres get here and what do they do now? With Cespedes Family BBQ

It’s two steps forward, one step back for the Padres. After failing to pull off the sweep they need to get rolling against the Tiger and Pirates. Jordan from Cespedes Family BBQ lends his outlook on the team. Why haven’t they been able to hit their stride? The guys decide who gets the bulk of the blame among Preller, players and Melvin. Is this what happens when you play fantasy baseball with a real life team? And the guys take a stab at how the club might approach the trade deadline.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.