On Friar Podcast: Greg Garcia on Padres, Favorite Teammates, Using Stats and Analytics

Former Padre Greg Garcia rejoins the pod. He talks about the end of his playing days and lets us know what he’s up to. Darnay asks him what role managers and coaches play in a team’s success, and if the Padres organization is missing anything. They talk about Greg’s favorite teammates like Wacha, Machado, Cronenworth, Tatis and more. How much did he dive into analytics, and what stats mattered to him as a player? Greg talks about that one time he went yard on Max Scherzer.

