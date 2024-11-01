On Friar Podcast: Greg Garcia on Dodgers' Win, Mike Shildt and Padres' Outlook

Greg Garcia is back! How did he feel seeing the Dodgers win the World Series? He shares his professional breakdown of the Yankees' meltdown. Greg was right about Mike Shildt! How does he evaluate the Padres' season? What was his favorite part of 2024? He shares his thoughts on Jackson Merrill and Jurickson Profar, and offers an outlook on the 2025 Padres.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.