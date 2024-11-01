Padres

On Friar Podcast: Greg Garcia on Dodgers' Win, Mike Shildt and Padres' Outlook

Greg takes a well deserved victory lap after being spot on about Mike Shildt’s impact on the Padres.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

Greg Garcia is back! How did he feel seeing the Dodgers win the World Series? He shares his professional breakdown of the Yankees' meltdown. Greg was right about Mike Shildt! How does he evaluate the Padres' season? What was his favorite part of 2024? He shares his thoughts on Jackson Merrill and Jurickson Profar, and offers an outlook on the 2025 Padres.

