On Friar Podcast: Grading the Padres, What Do We Expect the Rest of the Way?

There have been some pleasant surprises while other guys have had slow starts. What trends will continue the rest of the way?

The Padres have won five of their last six and appear to be turning a corner. Derek and Darnay discuss an explosive win and a very Fernando Tatis Jr. performance. Then they give the guys grades. How do we assess their performance thus far? And what do we expect the rest of the way?

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

San Diego PadresPadresOn FriarManny MachadoFernando Tatis Jr
