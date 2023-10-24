On Friar Podcast: Giants to Hire Melvin, Preller Still Searching for His Manager

This was the least surprising plot twist. Bob Melvin is headed back to the Bay Area to take over the Giants. The guys discuss the decision, what it says about Melvin and the organization, and how we got to this point. Who's next for the Padres? There are a couple obvious names, but will it be any different this time around?

