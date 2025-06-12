Padres

On Friar Podcast: First Rivalry Clash Goes to L.A., Key Stretch Continues in AZ

The Padres clearly need a bat. The guys discuss some options before the Trade Deadline frenzy arrives.

By Darnay Tripp

Advantage Dodgers in 2025's first installment of baseball's best rivalry. One blowout win was sandwiched between a pair of disappointing losses. What did we learn from their first meeting of the season? Is anyone clicking besides Manny? What's wrong with the lineup right now? It's time to make some deals - the guys speculate about a few bats, and Derek says bullpen additions could make sense. Who knows when we'll see Michael King again? And things could go sideways fast for the Padres if they don't get going.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresBaseballOn Friar
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us