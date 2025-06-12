On Friar Podcast: First Rivalry Clash Goes to L.A., Key Stretch Continues in AZ

Advantage Dodgers in 2025's first installment of baseball's best rivalry. One blowout win was sandwiched between a pair of disappointing losses. What did we learn from their first meeting of the season? Is anyone clicking besides Manny? What's wrong with the lineup right now? It's time to make some deals - the guys speculate about a few bats, and Derek says bullpen additions could make sense. Who knows when we'll see Michael King again? And things could go sideways fast for the Padres if they don't get going.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.