On Friar Podcast: Ethan Salas Arrives, Midseason Prospect Update with MadFriars

We discuss the teenager's arrival in Lake Elsinore and what makes him talented beyond his years.

Ethan Salas impressed in his Minor League debut - so we'll catch up with a guy who spent time with the sensational 17-year-old, MadFriars' own John Conniff. He lets us know what the word is on the farm about prospects like Merrill, Zavala, Snelling, Groome and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

