On Friar Podcast: Early Spring Impressions, Derek's Takeaways from Peoria

Derek is back from Peoria and Cactus League games are going full swing. Manny wasted no time going yard, Salas and De Vries showed flashes, Tatis is under the weather, and some exciting young players have impressed. The guys discuss what we've seen. Derek shares his takeaways from an eventful few days in Arizona.

