On Friar Podcast: Darvish's Deal, is Manny Next? Spring Training Topics and a Super Bowl Preview

Yu Darvish is in position to finish his career in San Diego. Derek and Darnay discuss why the 36-year-old is likely to age gracefully. With the righty taken care of, is Manny next? Some thoughts on a potential extension for the All-Star third baseman. The guys weighed in on the Spring Training topics that will be top of mind beginning next week, before being joined by Football Night in San Diego analyst Greg Camarillo for a Super Bowl preview.

