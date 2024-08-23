Padres

On Friar Podcast: Biggest Series of the Season?

This series against the New York Mets could be the most important one yet for these Padres.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The San Diego Padres have a four-game series against the New York Mets this weekend. Is this a make it or break it series? What do the Padres have to do to take home at least 3 victories? The fellas will discuss that. Plus, what will the addition of Fernando Tatis Jr. do to the team? Could it help or hurt? Lastly, they react to pitcher Matt Waldron being optioned to Triple-A. They will talk about it all.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. 

