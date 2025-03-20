On Friar Podcast: Biggest Questions Facing the Padres One Week From Opening Day

It's almost here. Unfortunately there was a bit of concerning news in the leadup to Opening Day. Yu Darvish might not be ready for the start of the season. So who will take his spot in the rotation? What players are making the strongest final push for roster spots? How will the bullpen mix shake out? The guys share their biggest questions for the 2025 Padres.

