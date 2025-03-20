Padres

On Friar Podcast: Biggest Questions Facing the Padres One Week From Opening Day

Suddenly there are two spots in the rotation to fill thanks to a concerning bit of injury news.

By Darnay Tripp

It's almost here. Unfortunately there was a bit of concerning news in the leadup to Opening Day. Yu Darvish might not be ready for the start of the season. So who will take his spot in the rotation? What players are making the strongest final push for roster spots? How will the bullpen mix shake out? The guys share their biggest questions for the 2025 Padres.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

