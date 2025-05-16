On Friar Podcast: Big Swings, Manny Red Hot, Yu's Rehab and Heidi Watney on Pads

After a surprising stumble on Monday the Padres showed resilience with a couple big swings leading to a series win over the Halos. Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to have a special season. Xander Bogaerts has had big moments, even if the numbers leave something to be desired. Manny Machado is in a groove. Jackson Merrill is doing everything. And Yu Darvish is getting closer! Heidi Watney joins Derek for her thoughts on the club.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.