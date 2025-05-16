Padres

On Friar Podcast: Big Swings, Manny Red Hot, Yu's Rehab and Heidi Watney on Pads

Merrill, Machado, Tatis and Bogaerts all left their mark in the last week.

By Darnay Tripp

After a surprising stumble on Monday the Padres showed resilience with a couple big swings leading to a series win over the Halos. Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to have a special season. Xander Bogaerts has had big moments, even if the numbers leave something to be desired. Manny Machado is in a groove. Jackson Merrill is doing everything. And Yu Darvish is getting closer! Heidi Watney joins Derek for her thoughts on the club.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresBaseballOn Friar
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us