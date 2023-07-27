On Friar Podcast: A Case for Standing Pat and Staying Hopeful about the Padres with Mike Petriello

The trade deadline is days away and the Padres continue to spin their wheels - but maybe it's not worth punting on the season? Derek and Darnay catch up with Mike Petriello of MLB.com to discuss the fatal flaw in this year's team, who deserves the bulk of the blame, and the impact of a manager. What recent contract does Mike have a problem with? He also explains how the path to a playoff spot isn't as unlikely as it seems. Mike takes a stab at what the deadline could look like, and provides hope that the team will go on that elusive run.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.