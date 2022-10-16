On Friar: Padres Rain on Dodgers' Parade, Make Long-Awaited Return to NLCS

The Padres slayed the dragon! And it set off the best party downtown San Diego has seen in a long time. Darnay and Todd relive the Friars' 5-3 win in Game 4, which booked them a spot in the NLCS for the first time since 1998. A magical seventh inning, a steely performance from Joe Musgrove, a bullpen that shoves, a team that always believes, and a championship series that begins at Petco Park. Enjoy the celebration Friar Faithful, you deserve it.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres.