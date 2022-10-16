Padres

On Friar: Padres Rain on Dodgers' Parade, Make Long-Awaited Return to NLCS

They did it, y'all. They really did it.

By Darnay Tripp

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Padres slayed the dragon! And it set off the best party downtown San Diego has seen in a long time. Darnay and Todd relive the Friars' 5-3 win in Game 4, which booked them a spot in the NLCS for the first time since 1998. A magical seventh inning, a steely performance from Joe Musgrove, a bullpen that shoves, a team that always believes, and a championship series that begins at Petco Park. Enjoy the celebration Friar Faithful, you deserve it.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresOn FriarManny MachadoJoe Musgrove
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us