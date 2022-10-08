Padres

On Friar: Padres Pound Scherzer, Darvish Deals in Game 1 Win Over Mets

The Padres took control of the best of three series in the early innings Friday night.

By Darnay Tripp

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Wow.

The Padres left the crowd at Citi Field in shambles with a decisive 7-1 beatdown in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series against the Mets. Josh Bell provided the first of four homers off Max Scherzer, while Yu Darvish looked every bit like Yu Darvish. The guys discuss what they saw, and Derek shared his observations from New York and passed along what he heard from the team - as they moved one step closer to the NLDS.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

