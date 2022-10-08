On Friar: Padres Pound Scherzer, Darvish Deals in Game 1 Win Over Mets

Wow.

The Padres left the crowd at Citi Field in shambles with a decisive 7-1 beatdown in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series against the Mets. Josh Bell provided the first of four homers off Max Scherzer, while Yu Darvish looked every bit like Yu Darvish. The guys discuss what they saw, and Derek shared his observations from New York and passed along what he heard from the team - as they moved one step closer to the NLDS.

