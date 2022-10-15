Padres

On Friar: One Win From the NLCS – Reliving an Electric Night at Petco Park

The Padres need one win in two games to knock out the Dodgers and do something they haven't done since 1998.

By Darnay Tripp

What a night. And what an opportunity ahead of the Padres. Derek and Darnay discuss the raucous environment at Petco Park for the Padres' Game 3 win. The bullpen continues to shove, and Blake Snell avoided trouble. Trent Grisham continues to swing a hot bat, and the Dodgers don't quite look like themselves. The guys examine how San Diego has taken hold of the momentum, and the incredible feat they could achieve at home on Saturday night.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresOn FriarManny Machado
