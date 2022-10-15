On Friar: One Win From the NLCS – Reliving an Electric Night at Petco Park

What a night. And what an opportunity ahead of the Padres. Derek and Darnay discuss the raucous environment at Petco Park for the Padres' Game 3 win. The bullpen continues to shove, and Blake Snell avoided trouble. Trent Grisham continues to swing a hot bat, and the Dodgers don't quite look like themselves. The guys examine how San Diego has taken hold of the momentum, and the incredible feat they could achieve at home on Saturday night.

