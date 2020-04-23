Tom Brady Enters Stranger’s Home in Latest Tampa Misstep: ‘Making Myself at Home’

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday admitted to a series of comedic missteps around his new Tampa home, including "breaking and entering" and "trespassing," according to NBC News.

Brady, who recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending two decades with the New England Patriots, called himself out for walking into a stranger's home and being in a park against stay-at-home orders.

Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay! 😂 https://t.co/zfm5q9zhz6 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

"Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!" the tongue-in-cheek Brady wrote in tweeting out a TMZ.com story chronicling how he accidentally walked into the wrong house.

The celebrity gossip site reported that Brady was set to meet with Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on April 7 - but accidentally visited the coach's next-door neighbor, David Kramer. Brady didn't even bother ringing the doorbell, and just let himself inside, Kramer told TMZ.

