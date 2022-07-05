Oakland

4 People Inside Oakland Coliseum Hit by Apparent July Fourth Celebratory Gunfire

The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, the Oakland A's and police said

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people inside the Oakland Coliseum were hit by bullet fragments from apparent celebratory gunfire taking place outside the stadium on the Fourth of July, the A's and police said Tuesday.

The four victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the team and police.

Officers were informed of a possible shooting victim inside the stadium following the team's postgame fireworks show, police and the team said.

During their investigation, officers found three fans that had been struck by bullet fragments from supposed celebratory gunfire happening across the city, according to the team and police. A fourth victim later showed up at a local hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest.

An investigation is ongoing.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Wave FC 13 hours ago

Wave Forward Alex Morgan Scores Twice for USWNT in 3-0 Win Over Haiti

Padres 13 hours ago

Manaea Struggles, Bats Quiet in Ugly 8-2 Loss to Mariners

"OPD will continue working closely with the Oakland A’s Security to ensure the safety of all those attending future A’s games at the Coliseum," the team and police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 510-238-3426.

This article tagged under:

OaklandathleticsOakland Police DepartmentOakland Coliseum
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us