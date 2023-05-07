NBA

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Appears to Elbow Suns Owner in Game 4

Jokic received a technical foul for the incident

By Sanjesh Singh

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic appears to elbow Suns owner in Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns had quite the heated moment.

With 2:36 to go late in the second quarter, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic went to the sideline to collect the ball to start an inbounds pass, but simultaneously appeared to elbow a fan in possession of the ball.

The fan in question? Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Jokic attempted to grab the ball from Ishbia but ended up sending it a few rows back to another fan. Then, his left elbow caught Ishbia's chin/upper-chest area, which saw him fall to the floor. Jokic received a technical foul for the incident.

Ishbia completed his purchase of the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury from former owner Robert Sarver in February of 2023, which came at a valuation of $4 billion.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres 39 mins ago

Dodgers Rally Late To Beat Padres, Take 2 of 3 From Their National League West Rivals

MLB May 5

Fernando Tatis Jr. Torments Clayton Kershaw, Leads Padres to Win over Dodgers

Jokic had 24 points, three assists and one rebound in 19 first-half minutes as Denver trailed 63-61.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBADenver NuggetsPhoenix Suns
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us