Now Kids Can Ride Their Very Own Zamboni

The toy every kid is going to have on their letter to Santa this Christmas has launched just in time for the 2022-23 NHL season.

NHL and The Zamboni Company collaborated with Kool Karz Playground, the number one company for kids’ ride-on vehicles, to design the world’s first-ever Zamboni toy for kids.

“This product has been decades in the making,” said Paula Coony, Brand Manager of The Zamboni Company. “There is a pent-up demand. We’ve had people from around the world inquire about a ride-on Zamboni machine toy and we’re so excited to finally have found the right manufacturer to work with on this project.”

The toy is battery-powered and is sculpted as a very authentic replica of the ice resurfacing machine used on actual ice rinks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It features the unique Zamboni horn sound, a snow collection tank for storage, working headlights, EVA tires and a media center with a speaker allowing Bluetooth, USB and SD connection.

The NHL and The Zamboni Company collaborated in a co-licensed partnership so the luxury children’s vehicle includes NHL Shield decals and all 32 NHL team logos. Kids can customize their Zamboni however they please.

“The Kool Karz NHL Zamboni Ride-On Toy builds on the mystique of the ice resurfacing machine that captivates our youngest fans and offers us an incredible opportunity to engage new fans,” said NHL Senior Vice President of Consumer Products Licensing James Haskins. “We’re thrilled to work with Zamboni and Kool Karz Playground to help bring another exciting aspect of hockey to homes and neighborhoods everywhere.”

The Zamboni ride-on toy is available on NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, store.Zamboni.com and Koolkarzplayground.com.