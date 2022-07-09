Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios Make Plans for After Wimbledon Final

2022 Wimbledon finalists Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have plans to hit the town after they play in Sunday's final at the All England Club.

In an Instagram interaction between the Serbian and Australian, the two agreed to grab "a drink or dinner" that will be paid for by the winner.

Kyrgios wrote in an Instagram story, "@djokernole We friends now?"

In response, the two-time Wimbledon defending champion said, "If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept."

"P.S. Winner of tomorrow pays," he added.

World No. 40 took it a step further and stated, "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts.”

While the two haven't had the best relationship over the years, Kyrgios called their recent bond a "bromance" ahead of the match.

"We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird," he said.

While Djokovic hesitated about calling the relationship a "bromance," he definitely agreed the two have made strides.

"I don't know if I can call it a bromance yet, but we definitely have a better relationship than what it was probably prior to January this year," he said.

Why didn’t Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios get along in the past?

Nick Kyrgios never held back when expressing his negative thoughts on Novak Djokovic back in the day.

The Australian criticized Djokovic for being obsessed with how others viewed him and called him a "tool."

Additionally, Kyrgios said although the Serbian was No. 1 in the world, he would "never be the greatest for me."

Prior to the 2022 Wimbledon final, Kyrgios said that the tension between the two was “good for the sport.”

“I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it,” he said.

When did Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios start getting along?

Novak Djokovic appreciated Nick Kyrgios when he was one of the few players that publicly supported the Serb when he made his decision to stay unvaccinated.

When Djokovic was detained in Australia prior to playing the Australian Open, the Aussie publicly made a statement to support the former world No. 1.

“Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mums health, but how we are handling Novak's situation is bad, really bad," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

“Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better,” he added.

"When it was really tough for me in Australia, he was one of the very few players that came out publicly and supported me and stood by me," Djokovic said. "That's something I truly appreciate. So I respect him for that a lot."

When is the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles final?

The 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles final is scheduled for Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m. ET.

It will be aired on ESPN and can be streamed on the WatchESPN app.