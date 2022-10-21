Notable NFL trade deadline moves from last 10 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL trade deadline is always one of the most anticipated times of the season, yet usually it is quite anti-climactic.

Most of the time, the things we want or think will happen do not, but in the past couple of years, things actually have been quite interesting, including Jimmy Garoppolo's trade to the 49ers in 2017 and Von Miller’s leap to the Rams last season.

Other blockbuster deals take place well ahead of the actual deadline day. The San Francisco 49ers shook up the NFL landscape by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for four draft picks late Thursday night, over a week before the deadline.

What will the 2022 trade deadline look like? Will we see any notable players change teams? Only time will tell.

For now, let’s take a look back at some of the most noteworthy deadline day moves from recent years:

What are some notable NFL trade deadline moves?

Here’s a look back at some recent NFL players who switched jerseys midseason and the price that was paid to acquire them at the trade deadline:

Vernon Davis, TE

Traded Nov. 2, 2015

From: San Francisco 49ers

To: Denver Broncos

Price: 2016 sixth-round pick and seventh-round pick

Marcell Dareus, DT

Traded Oct. 28, 2017

From: Buffalo Bills

To: Jacksonville Jaguars

Price: Conditional 2018 sixth-round pick

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB

Traded Oct. 31, 2017

From: New England Patriots

To: San Francisco 49ers

Price: 2018 second-round pick

Amari Cooper, WR

Traded Oct. 22, 2018

From: Oakland Raiders

To: Dallas Cowboys

Price: 2019 first-round pick

Eli Apple, CB

Traded Oct. 23, 2018

From: New York Giants

To: New Orleans Saints

Price: 2019 fourth-round pick and 2020 seventh-round pick

Dante Fowler, LB

Traded Oct. 30, 2018

From: Jacksonville Jaguars

To: Los Angeles Rams

Price: Conditional 2019 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick

Jalen Ramsey, CB

Traded Oct. 16, 2019

From: Jacksonville Jaguars

To: Los Angeles Rams

Price: 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick and 2021 fourth-round pick

Zach Ertz, TE

Traded Oct. 15, 2021

From: Philadelphia Eagles

To: Arizona Cardinals

Price: 2022 fifth-round pick

Von Miller

Traded Nov. 1, 2021

From: Denver Broncos

To: Los Angeles Rams

Price: 2022 second-round and third-round picks

Christian McCaffrey