Not Grand, But Good Enough. Padres Grand Slam Streak Ends, But Winning Streak Remains

Win the game, end an historic streak, but keep the most important streak going, that was the Padres night on the diamond.
The San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 4 to 3 Friday night at Petco Park.
With the win the Padres pushed their winning streak to 5 games, but their streak of grand slams came to an end at 4 games. The previous 4 games with a grand slam were an all-time Major League Baseball record, even though MLB records are nice, winning games is what matters the most.
With the win the Padres improved their record to 16-12, a mark that has the team in the playoff mix almost halfway through the Covid-19 shortened 60 game MLB season.
The Padres and Astros play the second game of this series Saturday at Petco Paark.