No. 15 San Diego State Beats Cal Poly to Improve to 13-0

Malachi Flynn scored 14 points and No. 15 San Diego State overcame a slow start to beat Cal Poly 73-57 and continue its best start nine seasons and remain one of three undefeated teams nationally.

Yanni Wetzell and Jordan Schakel added 12 points apiece for the Aztecs (13-0). They needed a 9-0 run at the end of the first half to take control against the scrappy Mustangs (2-11).

SDSU remains on its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time before finishing 34-3. SDSU, Auburn and Liberty are the nation's only undefeated teams.