No. 1 Seeds Eliminated Historically Early From 2023 NCAA Tournament

A No. 1 seed won't be hoisting the national title this year.

Alabama and Houston, the last two remaining No. 1 seeds in the 2023 men's NCAA Tournament, were both bounced from the Sweet 16 of the Big Dance on Friday. The No. 1 overall-seeded Crimson Tide fell to No. 5 San Diego State, while the Cougars also lost to a 5-seed in Miami.

The defeats came after No. 1 Purdue suffered a historic first-round loss to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, and No. 1 Kansas saw its repeat bid end with a second-round loss to No. 8 Arkansas.

With all four No. 1 seeds failing to advance beyond the Sweet 16, the 2023 Elite Eight field will be a historic one.

Has there ever been an Elite Eight without a No. 1 seed?

Since NCAA Tournament seeding began in 1979, every Elite Eight prior to this year has featured at least one No. 1 seed.

Has there ever been a Final Four without a No. 1 seed?

There have been just three previous Final Fours without a No. 1 seed since 1979: 1980, 2006 and 2011.

When was the last time a No. 1 seed didn't win the NCAA Tournament?

A No. 1 seed has won the last five NCAA Tournaments. The most recent non-No.1 seed to capture the national championship was No. 2 Villanova in 2016.