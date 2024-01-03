Niebla, Rodriguez and former minor league coaches highlight Mike Shildt's new look Padres staff

As expected Mike Shildt's first Padres coaching staff will look quite different from the group that previously patrolled San Diego's dugout. It's the nature of the changes that makes 2024's collection of coaches interesting.

Not everyone will be new. Most notable among the holdovers is highly regarded pitching coach Ruben Niebla, who returns for a third season.

"Ruben is an exceptionally gifted pitching coach," Shildt said. "He's got a lot of dimensions, a lot of depth to him. He's done a fantastic job his first two years... He's just a really talented guy."

What stands out about Shildt's staff is the lack of a traditional bench coach.

Shildt says new Major League field coordinator Ryan Barba will take on the traditional responsibilities of a bench coach outside of games. Come game time - instead of having one coach be responsible for getting pinch hitters or runners ready on top of in-game strategy and decision-making - Shildt will leave that up to the coaches that work with each area of the team, while allowing catching coach and game strategy assistant Brian Esposito to focus on the proverbial chess match.

"Now instead of one staffer trying to do three things - pinch hitter, pinch runner, game strategy - now I've got a person for each responsibility."

Esposito previously served as catching coach. He has managerial experience at various levels of the minor leagues, recently with Single-A Fort Wayne in 2022.

"Espo has managed for a number of years, he sees the game exceptionally well," Shildt added. "So now I can have a dedicated guy that already has some preparation taking place prior to the game that I can lean on that has managing experience that I can talk to about game strategy, that's not gonna be interrupted to find a pinch hitter or pinch runner or distracted in other areas."

So in the event that Shildt gets ejected or is unable to manage, Esposito will call the shots from an in-game strategy standpoint while Niebla will be in charge of the pitching staff.

Esposito also represents another notable characteristic of Shildt's first staff: coaches that have experience working with Padres top prospects.

New assistant hitting coach Mike McCoy served as minor league hitting coordinator the last two seasons. The San Diego native managed Single-A Lake Elsinore in 2021 and Single-A Tri-City in 2019.

Pat O'Sullivan shares the same title after coaching hitters for Double-A San Antonio last year.

Barba worked as minor league infield coordinator the last two seasons.

Shildt said they wanted synergy between the big league staff and player development, in hopes of making the transition easy for players when they arrives in the majors. The Padres have a wealth of promising prospects that could arrive in the next couple seasons. Standouts in that group include Jackson Merrill, Jakob Marsee, Graham Pauley and Ethan Salas.

"It's important that guys that have familiarity with them when they come up," Shildt said. "I know our big league clubhouse is gonna make these players feel comfortable and welcome as well...But also having some familiarity with Mac and Sully and Barbs and some of this group that when they come up there's that continuity, familiarity and trust that's already established."

McCoy and O'Sullivan will work alongside new hitting coach Victor Rodriguez. After featuring Ryan Flaherty as offensive coordinator and no traditional hitting coach in 2023, Rodriguez comes over from Cleveland to head up the offensive side of the game. He spent the last six seasons as Cleveland's assistant hitting coach. His 48 years in professional baseball includes time alongside Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts in Boston.

"Just a wealth of information, a wealth of experience. A tremendously high level of respect in the industry," Shildt said about Rodriguez. "Everybody speaks so highly of Victor and how much he helped them in their career. His ability to take something that's extremely challenging in hitting and make it simple...He's gonna be a fantastic addition. He's already fitting in seamlessly, he's already established relationships with our players."

Joining Niebla among the returners is Ben Fritz, back for his 10th season with the organization, and fifth as Padres hitting coach. David Macias is back at first base for a third season. Esposito will carry more responsibilities as game strategy assistant on top of coaching catchers. Peter Summerville enters year three as game planning and coaching assistant. Heberto Andrade will serve as bullpen catcher and coaching assistant for a second season.