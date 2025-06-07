Will the Edmonton Oilers end their Stanley Cup drought in 2025?

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers are battling the defending champion Florida Panthers in a rare Stanley Cup Final rematch. And Edmonton is out for revenge.

The Oilers last year reached their first Cup Final in nearly two decades. They fell into a 3-0 hole against the Panthers before winning three straight elimination games. But Edmonton couldn't complete what would have been a historic series comeback, losing Game 7 in Florida by a score of 2-1 as the Panthers captured their first Stanley Cup.

Kris Knoblauch's club is now looking to replicate the rare feat that the Panthers pulled off in 2024: hoist Lord Stanley the year after losing in the Cup Final.

As Edmonton chases the 2025 championship, here's a look at the franchise's history in the Cup Final:

Has Connor McDavid won a Stanley Cup?

The three-time Hart Trophy winner and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy recipient has yet to claim a Stanley Cup. This is McDavid's second Cup Final appearance, with 2024 being his first.

How many Stanley Cup Finals have the Edmonton Oilers played in?

The Oilers are playing in their ninth Stanley Cup Final.

How many Stanley Cups have the Edmonton Oilers won?

Edmonton entered the 2025 Cup Final boasting a 5-3 record in the NHL's championship round. Their five Stanley Cups are tied for sixth all time with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

When did the Edmonton Oilers last win the Stanley Cup?

It's been more than three decades since Edmonton's last championship triumph. The Oilers' 1990 Cup Final victory over the Boston Bruins stands as their most recent title.

How many Stanley Cups did Wayne Gretzky win?

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky won all four of his Stanley Cups with the Oilers, pulling off a pair of championship repeats. The Oilers first went back-to-back from 1984 to 1985, marking the franchise's first Stanley Cup titles, before achieving another repeat from 1987 to 1988.

The Oilers' first championship in 1984 over the New York Islanders came a year after Gretzky and Co. were swept by New York in the Cup Final, and it prevented the Isles from a Stanley Cup five-peat.

Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Final appearances

Here's a full look at the Oilers' eight previous Stanley Cup Final results: