Lord Stanley isn't the only piece of hardware that will be awarded in the Stanley Cup Final.
One player from the Edmonton Oilers or the defending champion Florida Panthers will be honored as the most valuable player in the 2025 NHL playoffs with the Conn Smythe Trophy. And the rare Cup Final rematch could see a repeat award winner.
Oilers star Connor McDavid earned the 2024 Conn Smythe in a losing Cup Final effort, and the three-time Hart Trophy winner enters this year's NHL championship round with a playoff-high 26 points (6 goals, 20 assists). McDavid's co-star, Leon Draisaitl, is also a Conn Smythe Trophy contender as he sits second in points with 25 (7 goals, 18 assists).
The one-time champion Panthers, meanwhile, could have their first Conn Smythe Trophy winner in franchise history. Captain Aleksander Barkov (17 points), forward Matthew Tkachuk (16) and center Sam Bennett (16) lead 10 Florida skaters with at least 10 points entering the Cup Final. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is putting together a strong Conn Smythe Trophy resume as well, as he sports a 2.11 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.
So, how is the Conn Smythe Trophy winner determined? And has there ever been a back-to-back winner? Here's everything to know about the NHL playoff MVP award:
What is the Conn Smythe Trophy and when was it first awarded?
The Conn Smythe Trophy is a postseason award given to the most valuable player in the playoffs. It debuted in the 1965 postseason.
Historically, most Conn Smythe Trophy winners have come from the team that also won the Stanley Cup. Though, there have been a handful of instances where a player who lost in the Cup Final was awarded the trophy.
The award is named after former Toronto Maple Leafs owner, president, general manager and coach Conn Smythe. It was under Smythe's ownership that the Leafs changed their name from the St. Pats and that the Maple Leaf Gardens arena was constructed. A mini replica of the venue and a Maple Leaf are among the trophy's features.
How is the Conn Smythe Trophy winner determined?
The Conn Smythe Trophy is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Seventeen PHWA members were included in the 2024 vote.
When is the Conn Smythe Trophy winner announced?
The winner is both selected and announced following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final.
Who won the first Conn Smythe Trophy?
Hall of Fame center Jean Béliveau won the inaugural Conn Smythe Trophy in 1965. Béliveau tallied eight goals, including four game-winners, and eight assists over 13 games as the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup.
Who won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2024?
Connor McDavid was a near-unanimous Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2024 despite Edmonton falling to Florida in the Cup Final. McDavid earned 16 of 17 first-place votes after racking up the most assists (34) and points (42) in the postseason. He was also the leading scorer in the Cup Final with 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists).
McDavid is one of only a handful of players to ever take home the Conn Smythe Trophy without also winning the Stanley Cup.
Who has won the most Conn Smythe Trophies?
Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy owns the most Conn Smythe Trophies with three. Roy won two with the Canadiens (1986, 1993) and one with the Colorado Avalanche (2001).
There are five other multi-time Conn Smythe Trophy winners: defenseman Bobby Orr (1970, 1972), goalie Bernie Parent (1974, 1975), center Wayne Gretzky (1985, 1988), center Mario Lemieux (1991, 1992) and center Sidney Crosby (2016, 2017).
Have there been a back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophy winner?
Parent, Lemieux and Crosby were all back-to-back winners, and McDavid has a chance to do the same this year.
How many Conn Smythe Trophy winners have come from the losing team?
There have been six instances where the Conn Smythe Trophy recipient was on the team that lost in the Cup Final.
Who are the Conn Smythe Trophy winners from losing teams?
Four of the six Conn Smythe winners from non-champions were goalies:
- 2024: Connor McDavid, center, Edmonton Oilers
- 2003: Jean-Sebastien Giguere, goalie, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
- 1987: Ron Hextall, goalie, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1976: Reggie Leach, winger, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1968: Glenn Hall, goalie, St. Louis Blues
- 1966: Roger Crozier, goalie, Detroit Red Wings
How many goalies have won the Conn Smythe Trophy?
The Conn Smythe Trophy has gone to a goalie 17 total times, with Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning being the position's most recent winner in 2021.
List of Conn Smythe Trophy winners by year
Here's a full look at every Conn Smythe Trophy winner:
- 2024: Connor McDavid, center, Edmonton Oilers*
- 2023: Jonathan Marchessault, center, Vegas Golden Knights
- 2022: Cale Makar, defenseman, Colorado Avalanche
- 2021: Andrei Vasilevskiy, goalie, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2020: Victor Hedman, defenseman, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2019: Ryan O'Reilly, center, St. Louis Blues
- 2018: Alex Ovechkin, winger, Washington Capitals
- 2017: Sidney Crosby, center, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2016: Sidney Crosby, center, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2015: Duncan Keith, defenseman, Chicago Blackhawks
- 2014: Justin Williams, winger, Los Angeles Kings
- 2013: Patrick Kane, winger, Chicago Blackhawks
- 2012: Jonathan Quick, goalie, Los Angeles Kings
- 2011: Tim Thomas, goalie, Boston Bruins
- 2010: Jonathan Toews, center, Chicago Blackhawks
- 2009: Evgeni Malkin, center, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2008: Henrik Zetterberg, center, Detroit Red Wings
- 2007: Scott Niedermayer, defenseman, Anaheim Ducks
- 2006: Cam Ward, goalie, Carolina Hurricanes
- 2004: Brad Richards, center, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2003: Jean-Sebastien Giguere, goalie, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
- 2002: Nicklas Lidstrom, defenseman, Detroit Red Wings
- 2001: Patrick Roy, goalie, Colorado Avalanche
- 2000: Scott Stevens, defenseman, New Jersey Devils
- 1999: Joe Nieuwendyk, center, Dallas Stars
- 1998: Steve Yzerman, center, Detroit Red Wings
- 1997: Mike Vernon, goalie, Detroit Red Wings
- 1996: Joe Sakic, center, Colorado Avalanche
- 1995: Claude Lemieux, winger, New Jersey Devils
- 1994: Brian Leetch, defenseman, New York Rangers
- 1993: Patrick Roy, goalie, Montreal Canadiens
- 1992: Mario Lemieux, center, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1991: Mario Lemieux, center, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1990: Bill Ranford, goalie, Edmonton Oilers
- 1989: Al MacInnis, defenseman, Calgary Flames
- 1988: Wayne Gretzky, center, Edmonton Oilers
- 1987: Ron Hextall, goalie, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1986: Patrick Roy, goalie, Montreal Canadiens
- 1985: Wayne Gretzky, center, Edmonton Oilers
- 1984: Mark Messier, winger/center, Edmonton Oilers
- 1983: Billy Smith, goalie, New York Islanders
- 1982: Mike Bossy, winger, New York Islanders
- 1981: Butch Goring, center, New York Islanders
- 1980: Bryan Trottier, center, New York Islanders
- 1979: Bob Gainey, winger, Montreal Canadiens
- 1978: Larry Robinson, defenseman, Montreal Canadiens
- 1977: Guy Lafleur, winger, Montreal Canadiens
- 1976: Reggie Leach, winger, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1975: Bernie Parent, goalie, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1974: Bernie Parent, goalie, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1973: Yvan Cournoyer, winger, Montreal Canadiens
- 1972: Bobby Orr, defenseman, Boston Bruins
- 1971: Ken Dryden, goalie, Montreal Canadiens
- 1970: Bobby Orr, defenseman, Boston Bruins
- 1969: Serge Savard, defenseman, Montreal Canadiens
- 1968: Glenn Hall, goalie, St. Louis Blues
- 1967: Dave Keon, center, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1966: Roger Crozier, goalie, Detroit Red Wings
- 1965: Jean Beliveau, center, Montreal Canadiens