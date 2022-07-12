NHL Free Agency 2022: Preview, top available players, cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
It’s been a busy summer in the NHL and the action isn’t stopping anytime soon.
From the Stanley Cup Final to the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and the 2022-23 schedule release, hockey fans have been treated to busy times.
That will continue with the next offseason task: free agency. There are a number of high-level players available as teams look to build the next title contender.
Here’s everything you should know about 2022 NHL free agency:
When does NHL free agency start?
NHL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, July 13 at 12 p.m. ET, when unrestricted and restricted free agents can sign on the dotted line with teams.
Unrestricted free agents became eligible to talk with teams after the NHL Entry Draft last week.
Who are the best players available?
Like with any offseason, there are a number of impact players available on the open market. From Stanley Cup winners to veterans seeking a championship, here’s some of the top NHL free agents:
- Nazem Kadri, C, Colorado Avalanche
- Andre Burakovsky, F, Colorado Avalanche
- Darcy Kuemper, G, Colorado Avalanche
- Ondrej Palat, F, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Calgary Flames
- Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Evander Kane, LW, Edmonton Oilers
- Ryan Strome, C, New York Rangers
- Andrew Copp, F, New York Rangers
- Claude Giroux, C, Florida Panthers
- John Klingberg, D, Dallas Stars
Which NHL teams have cap space available?
The 2022-23 NHL salary cap is set at $82.5 million, an increase of $1 million from last season. While that doesn’t seem like much, every bit can help a team that’s trying to convince a free agent to join their squad.
Here’s a look at every team’s available cap space entering free agency, listed from most space to least space (via Spotrac):
- Anaheim Ducks: $39,423,333
- Buffalo Sabres: $32,173,332
- Detroit Red Wings: $31,021,111
- Arizona Coyotes: $29,994,833
- Calgary Flames: $26,925,000
- New Jersey Devils: $25,334,168
- Seattle Kraken: $22,885,834
- Colorado Avalanche: $21,035,000
- Ottawa Senators: $20,728,929
- Chicago Blackhawks: $19,707,371
- Carolina Hurricanes: $19,295,583
- Dallas Stars: $18,560,834
- Winnipeg Jets: $18,046,310
- Columbus Blue Jackets: $16,916,605
- Edmonton Oilers: $15,868,667
- Pittsburgh Penguins: $15,308,158
- New York Islanders: $11,185,038
- Toronto Maple Leafs: $10,244,384
- New York Rangers: $10,208,532
- Nashville Predators: $9,611,089
- St. Louis Blues: $9,012,500
- Washington Capitals: $8,978,334
- San Jose Sharks: $5,667,500
- Los Angeles Kings: $4,438,333
- Boston Bruins: $2,383,334
- Vancouver Canucks: $2,148,333
- Minnesota Wild: $1,433,912
- Montreal Canadiens: $1,173,334
- Florida Panthers: $774,166
- Philadelphia Flyers: $118,560
- Tampa Bay Lightning: $0
- Vegas Golden Knights: -$2,657,143