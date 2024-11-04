3 takeaways as Vikings conquer Colts 21-13 on Sunday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the win column.

After dropping two straight against the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota returned home and conquered the Indianapolis Colts 21-13 on Sunday Night Football.

Sam Darnold tip-toed between a good and bad game but eventually got the job done against a hungry Colts' defense. However, Joe Flacco's woes were on full display for Indianapolis after Anthony Richardson's benching.

The result moved Minnesota to 7-2 as it kept the pressure on for first in the close NFC North, while Indianapolis dropped to 4-5 but remained in second in a weaker AFC South.

Here are three takeaways from the primetime game:

Colts' QB decision backfires

The Colts controversially benched 2023 No. 4 overall pick Richardson for 39-year-old Flacco following the sophomore's comments about needing rest during a play he sat out in Week 8.

But benching a quarterback the team invested such a high pick on for a quarterback well past his prime rarely works out. One such recent team it worked out for was the San Francisco 49ers, as Brock Purdy's development came along much better than Trey Lance's.

By bringing in Flacco, the Colts can't develop its potential franchise quarterback and doesn't have a bright future to look forward to.

The Colts only scored a defensive touchdown on the night after forcing a fumble. Otherwise, Flacco completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards, no touchdowns and a pick. Indianapolis generated just 227 yards of offense to Minnesota's 415.

Michael Pittman Jr., who had a 1,000-receiving yard campaign last season, had just one catch on four targets for 14 yards.

Indianapolis averaged -0.35 EPA/play on offense tonight--their worst mark of the season. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 4, 2024

Minnesota will go as far as Sam Darnold can take them

Darnold is finally having the best season of his career, but the former 2018 No. 3 overall pick still has his flaws. Despite completing 28 of 34 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, he also threw two picks that could've been costly had the Vikings faced a better offense, not to mention the lost fumble Indianapolis scored off of.

Outside of their divisional games still left, the Vikings still have a solid chance at being the top overall seed for home-field advantage in the NFC.

But Darnold lacks postseason experience that brings increased pressure in tougher environments. If he continues to make mistakes like tonight, it likely won't end in a win. On a positive note, Minnesota's elite defense will give the team a platform regardless.

Colts' defense rises to the occasion

Indianapolis' defense doesn't rank high in most important statistical categories, but the unit showed out under the lights despite Minnesota's aforementioned 415 yards of offense.

Nick Cross and Zaire Franklin kept Indianapolis in it with their two interceptions off Darnold, while Kenny Moore II recovered the Darnold fumble and took it to the house.

E.J. Speed lived up to his last name with team highs in total tackles (12), solo tackles (nine) and tackles for loss (two). Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner caused havoc consistently in the trenches, the former logging two sacks and the latter one.

If the Colts can maintain this defensive consistency, they could stay in contention for a wild card spot with the Houston Texans looking likely to win the division.