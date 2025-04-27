Tracking key undrafted free agents from the 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft may be over, but a key portion is underway.

With 257 players hearing their names called, some top prospects are still hoping to sign somewhere to potentially make their mark in the NFL.

Among the key names not picked this year include Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant.

Shilo Sanders, one of Deion's sons in this class, did join a team after not being drafted. Here's a tracker of some important names and where they landed:

2025 NFL Draft UDFA tracker

Restrepo and Sanders were among the top available undrafted prospects to find a team. Here's a running list:

Miami WR Xavier Restrepo: Tennessee Titans

Colorado S Shilo Sanders: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Jose State WR Nick Nash: Atlanta Falcons

UCF CB Brandon Adams: Miami Dolphins

Notre Dame S Jordan Clark: New York Jets

Kentucky LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson: Green Bay Packers

Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei: Los Angeles Chargers

BYU EDGE Tyler Batty: Minnesota Vikings

Florida T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: Tennessee Titans

LSU S Major Burns: Chicago Bears

Minnesota EDGE Jah Joyner: Las Vegas Raiders

Ohio State C Seth McLaughlin: Cincinnati Bengals

Colorado State G Drew Moss: San Francisco 49ers

Louisiana Tech WR Tru Edwards: Los Angeles Rams

Bowling Green QB Connor Bazelak: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards: New York Jets

Oregon WR Traeshon Holden: Dallas Cowboys

Oregon CB Nikko Reed: Los Angeles Chargers

South Alabama TE DJ Thomas-Jones: Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota QB Max Brosmer: Minnesota Vikings

NC State OL Tim McKay: Washington Commanders

North Carolina LB Power Echols: Chicago Bears

Miami WR Jacolby George: Carolina Panthers

Florida DT Desmond Watson: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

