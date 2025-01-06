‘I'm out': Tyreek Hill indicates desire to leave Dolphins after Week 18 loss

One of Miami's premier stars may have just put himself on the trade block.

Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill voiced his frustration on the organization following their 32-20 Week 18 road loss at the New York Jets Sunday.

In the locker room speaking with reporters after the game, Hill indicated his desire to leave.

“I have to do what’s best for me and my family — if that’s here or wherever the case may be," Hill started. "I’m opening the door. I’m out bro.

"It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill basically said he wanted out of the Dolphins organization after the game. pic.twitter.com/gIiMv7Edaf — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 6, 2025

He took to social media shortly after to make another comment.

"Love fin nation blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing ,but respect and love," he wrote.

Love fin nation blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing ,but respect and love — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 6, 2025

Hill came to Miami in 2022 following a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won the Super Bowl in the 2019-20 season.

On New Year's Eve, he drew attention for wishing a special New Year's to his former team.

Happy new year especially to the chiefs — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 1, 2025

But while the soon-to-be 31-year-old has put up robust individual numbers in Miami, the Dolphins have failed to build a contending team since he's arrived, with Tua Tagovailoa under center and Mike McDaniel the head coach.

If Hill is to leave, the Dolphins will need to find a trade partner as he inked a three-year extension worth $90 million in August of 2024.

Miami's season ended early after two straight playoff berths. The team needed to beat the Jets to have a shot at playoff contention, but didn't play with urgency as Tyler Huntley stayed under center and ended the year 8-9.

Hill logged at least 1,700 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in South Florida, but that total plummeted to just 939 this year. In 16 games this year, his receptions dropped by 40 and his targets by 50.

Miami has another star in a different sport looking to leave as well, with Heat star Jimmy Butler recently also indicating his desire to find joy elsewhere.

