Tom Brady attends grand opening of his new shop in the Hamptons

Football legend, broadcaster, Hamptons shop owner? Tom Brady has a new business venture on New York's famed East End.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback was in town Thursday for the grand opening of his trading card and collectibles store on New York’s ritzy East End.

Fans lined the street in East Hampton, braving the rain and unseasonable chill on the eve of Memorial Day weekend, as CardVault by Tom Brady officially opened its doors.

“What’s up East Hampton? How we doing?” Brady said to the crowd.

“We had a plan, and we wanted to make sure that we had the greatest hobby shop in America out here in East Hampton for you guys.”

Brady, who won seven Super Bowls and three NFL MVP awards, threw footballs and packs of cards into the crowd gathered near the shop before making his way down the sidewalk for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Among the first to enter the shop Thursday was New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who at one point got behind the register with Brady.

“All these youngsters out here who love collecting, love sports, this is how you get engaged in the hobby,” Brady said. “It’s fun. You follow this, it brings the community together.”

Tom Brady throws football into the crowd outside the grand opening of his new shop CardVault by Tom Brady in East Hampton, New York. (Mike Gavin)

Inside the white brick building with Brady’s name on its façade is a showroom offering a variety of sports and trading cards, ranging from Pokémon to six-figure baseball cards. Beyond the store’s signature steel vault door is autographed memorabilia and a back lounge for trading.

“It’s something for everybody,” said co-founder Chris Costa. “It’s the entry-level collector and fan that maybe want to get back into collecting or wants to buy their first box, all the way up to the most seasoned collectors that are looking to offload vintage cards or chase their next Tom Brady one-of-one.”

Brady earlier this year acquired a 50% stake in CardVault, which also has locations in Boston, Foxborough, Connecticut and New Jersey that are centered around arenas, ballparks and stadiums. He attended the opening of the store’s fourth location last month at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey -- just a Hail Mary pass away from MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and Jets.

Now Brady has moved into another backyard of Eli Manning’s, the former Giants quarterback who owns a house in the area, and who defeated Brady twice in the Super Bowl.

So, does Brady display any memorabilia of his new neighbor?

“We’ve got Eli Manning helmets, we’ve got Eli Manning jerseys, we’ve got it all,” Costa said, adding that Brady's passion as a collector and love for the business transcends all.

“Tom is not just a spokesperson for our business, he’s a partner,” Costa said. “And when he’s involved, he’s involved ... It’s day-to-day, constant communication. What’s next? What’s the plan? Throwing ideas against the wall, and being in our new stores, and not just for openings. Stopping by, checking in on the teams, making sure the customers and community see him.

"Tom wouldn’t miss it for the world. He’s so excited about this industry and this business and about our customers, it’s hard to get him not to come.”

Tom Brady, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin at the opening of CardVault By Tom Brady in East Hampton, New York. (Mike Gavin)

Brady's latest business venture officially opened just in time for peak summer season in the Hamptons – a string of seaside communities known for its arts, culture and beaches. And, of course, for its high-profile occupants like its newest shop owner.

"East Hampton ... it's a smaller community and the local hobby shop was really important to my love of collecting and my love of this great hobby," Brady said. "So, it's nice that we can do it at big stadiums, we can do it all over the country, but to be here is really special."