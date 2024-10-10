Tom Brady

Tom Brady donates $100,000 to Hurricane Milton relief efforts in Florida

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is giving back to those impacted by Hurricane Milton

Tom Brady is giving back to the community where he ended his NFL career.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced he is donating $100,000 to relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Milton left a trail of destruction across the state.

"Stay safe, and stay strong, Florida," he said in a social media post Thursday morning.

Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night near Siesta Key, Florida, about 65 miles south of Tampa. The hurricane tore through Tampa, marking the first time the city has been directly hit by a hurricane in more than 100 years. Maximum sustained winds of 120 mph ripped the roof off of the Tropicana Dome, home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Video shared on social media shows part of the roof of Tropicana Field is torn.

Brady spent the final three seasons of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing with the New England Patriots for 20 years. He led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV title in his first year with the team and officially retired two years later following the 2022 season.

Along with his own $100,000 donation, Brady shared that food delivery company Gopuff would be matching his contribution and all other donations made through "Give With Gopuff" to benefit the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

"Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out anyway you're able."

